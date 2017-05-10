Funding issues resolved for Donegal theatre

Funding issues surrounding the recently re-opened Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair have been resolved and all funding is being released, Joe McHugh, TD and minister of state, said.

Just weeks after the Gaeltacht theatre reopened in March following an extensive refurbishment, it emerged that final payments for the work had been withheld, pending resolution of a number of issues.

Last year, when Minister of State McHugh was minister of state for the Gaeltacht, he had sanctioned €485,000 for the Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair project.

Minister McHugh said he had been working with current Gaeltacht Minister Sean Kyne on behalf of the theatre committee to resolve outstanding matters. Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin TD, and Pat “the Cope” Gallagher, Fianna Fáil TD, had also met with Minister of State Kyne on the issue.

“I was aware of problems with funding for a number of weeks and had been working quietly with a number of parties to resolve these,” Minister of State McHugh said. He said outstanding matters have now been resolved and all outstanding funding is being released.

The minister of state thanked Minister Kyne for his help and offered particular thanks to Pól Mac Cumhaill, chairperson of the amharclann committee and committee members for their dedication to the project, "not just since last year but over a decade working hard to re-open this facility".