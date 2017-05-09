Donegal County Councillor says Bonagee Link is key to solving Letterkenny traffic problems

The Bonagee Link, which is seen as an essential element in solving Letterkenny’s traffic problems, could be long as 15 years away, it has been claimed.

The claim came after a meeting between local councilors, council engineers, gardaí and representatives from Transport Infrastructure Ireland in Letterkenny on Tuesday.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Municipal District, Cllr James Pat McDaid, pictured, called for a further meeting with Oireachtas members and council officials to help to secure funding for projects to deal with the traffic problems in the town.

Cllr Liam Blaney welcomed the meeting which he said dealt with short term solutions to the problems.

He said a council engineer put the best case scenario for the completion of the Bonagee link at eight to 15 years. “If an engineer said that I would put it at 15 years and it is very disappointing to hear that,” he said.

Cllr McDaid said councillors need to highlight the issue as “it is beyond a joke”.

“It is beyond a joke at this stage the pressure that Letterkenny is under with the traffic and we are coming now into tourist season and the rally,” he said. “We have to get the ball rolling and I am very disappointed that our own minister is not delivering in the area, and he is delivering in other parts of the county,” he said.

“We are crying out for funding and we need to work together to get funding to ensure ensure that traffic is flowing more freely.”