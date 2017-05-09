Fr Ted actor granted two month adjournment by Donegal judge

Hollywood actor Gerard McSorley, who lives in Cúil na Toinne, Machaire Chlochair, Bunbeg asked for a two month adjournment in relation to a speeding fine at Tuesday's sitting of Dungloe District Court.

The 66-year-old, who played Father Todd Unctuous in the television series, 'Father Ted', was not present in court to face the charge.

Inspector Shaun Grant handed in a letter from the actor to District Court Judge Paul Kelly, which explained the situation.

McSorley is accused of speeding in a 60k/p/h zone on the R257 at Cnoc a' Stolaire last October 20th.

The letter to the court included an apology from McSorley who asked that he be informed of what he had to pay. He added: "P.S. I am no longer driving." The case was adjourned to July 11th.