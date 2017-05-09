Bench warrant issued for man arrested on Donegal beach

A man arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Rossnowlagh beach on Sunday failed to appear in Donegal town District Court on Monday.

Gardaí confirmed that after they received a report of alleged erratic driving at Rossnowlagh beach at approximately 1.45pm on Sunday, they stopped a car.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Strabane, Co. Tyrone, was later charged with drink driving and driving without insurance.

He was remanded to appear in Donegal town District on Monday, but failed to appear.

A bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.