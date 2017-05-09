All systems go for Abbey Hotel, Donegal Forest Rally this weekend

With less than a week to go for this Saturday’s Abbey Hotel Donegal Forest Rally, things are starting to fall into place with the sun in the sky, all is looking good at the minute. The action kicks off on Friday with Scrutiny at the Donegal County Council Offices were all cars will undergo mechanical examination before hitting the stages on Saturday.

First car away on Saturday morning at 09:30 with the Opening test at Lough Sallagh is a tough start to any Rally. Next up is the short blast through Meencarrigh which will prove to a test were any second lost could prove costly.

The third stage is the Croaghonagh Stage which is fast and furious from the word go. The crews will then visit the pier in Donegal Town for a much needed service before heading back through the gap to tackle the previous three stages again before returning to Donegal for service again. This is a chance for specters to get up close to the cars and drivers themselves.

After the short rest in Donegal the crews then head to tackle the 17kms Tullynacarry Stage twice. This stage could prove to be the sting in the tail for many with 17kms of flawing gravel roads mixed in with Tarmac just to make it even harder for the crews.

Then it is back to the Diamond in Donegal Town for the Ceremonial finish outside the Abby Hotel.

Entries are coming in nicely with the Seeded Entry List being published online on Wednesday.



Below is some of the crews and cars that will tackle the event.

Sam Moffett Fiesta R5 Jonny Lenoard Evo 6

Josh Moffett Fiesta R5 Enda Mc Cormack S10

Jordan Hone Evo 9 John Reid Corolla WRC

Marty Mc Cormack Skoda Fabia S2000 Stephen Cullen Corolla WRC

Adrian Hetringhton Corolla WRC Martin Gallagher 208

Jon Armstrong EVO 10 Mickey Conlon Escort

Paddy O Brien EVO 9 David Crossan Escort

Ger Lucey Evo 9 John Gordon Escort

Paul Mc Cann Skoda Fabia Damien Mc Gauren BMW

Pasty Kennan Evo 9 Hugh Mc Quaid Escort

Ian Graham Evo 9 Chris Simms Escort



As with all Donegal Motor Club Events help will be required to run the event and anyone interested in Marshalling should contact Chief Marshall Kevin Kelly on 0876892626.

A list Rally programme retailers will available online tonight and rally programmes with maps, entry lists and other information are currently on sale from that date. We have released a rally guide and a time and distance schedule online to help competitors with essential information which can be found at http://www.donegalmotorclub.com/.