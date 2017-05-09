See the full list of Club GAA Fixtures in Donegal for coming week

Here's the full list of club fixtures for the coming week in Donegal.

AllSportStore.com Division 1

Sun, 14 May,

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sun, 14 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley

AllSportStore.com Division 2

Sun, 14 May,

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Termon 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown

Sun, 14 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: James Connors

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 13 May,

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 13 May,

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Urris 18:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Convoy 18:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 13 May,

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh

Sat, 13 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: Joe O?donnell

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve

Sun, 14 May,

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern

Sun, 14 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: James Mc Ginley

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Don Langan

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve

Sun, 14 May,

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Termon 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Buncrana V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: John Paul Houghton

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan

Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 13 May,

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 17:30, Ref: Ciara Foy

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Ultan 17:30, Ref: Gabrielle O?donnell

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Downings 17:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:30, Ref: Don Langan

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 13 May,

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 13 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Convoy 19:30, Ref: Paul Clifford

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Fri, 12 May,

Fri, 12 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:30, Ref: Eddie Nash

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Connors

DIVISION1

Mon, 15 May,

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Minor Hurling League Division 1

Thu, 11 May,

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Hurling U14s Division 1

Thu, 11 May,

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 11 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 2 League

Fri, 12 May,

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Fri, 12 May,

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League

Mon, 15 May,

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League

Mon, 15 May,

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen U12s Go Games

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Steelstown 19:00, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1

Wed, 10 May,

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2

Wed, 10 May,

Wed, 10 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 18:15, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 15 May,

Mon, 15 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:15, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Under 14s League Cup

Wed, 10 May,

Wed, 10 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Steelstown 00:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 10 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC

NRB Under 14s Div 2 Group 2

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 12 May,

Fri, 12 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May,

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC