DONEGAL GAA
See the full list of Club GAA Fixtures in Donegal for coming week
Here's the full list of club fixtures for the coming week in Donegal.
AllSportStore.com Division 1
Sun, 14 May,
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 15:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Sun, 14 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Kilcar 15:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: Jimmy White
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 15:00, Ref: Mark Dorrian
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Bundoran 15:00, Ref: Liam Mc Conigley
AllSportStore.com Division 2
Sun, 14 May,
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Termon 15:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Ardara 15:00, Ref: Mark Brown
Sun, 14 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: James Connors
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 15:00, Ref: Greg Mc Groary
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 15:00, Ref: Connie Doherty
AllSportStore.com Division 3
Sat, 13 May,
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: Pat Walsh
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Ultan 19:00, Ref: Enda Mc Feely
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: Sean Paul Doherty
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: Tony Gallagher
AllSportStore.com Division 4
Sat, 13 May,
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Urris 18:00, Ref: Val Murray
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Convoy 18:00, Ref: Siobhan Coyle
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 18:00, Ref: James Mc Ginley
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:00, Ref: Paddy Mc Gonagle
AllSportStore.com Division 5
Sat, 13 May,
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: Eugene Mc Hale
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Naomh Conáil 18:00, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh
Sat, 13 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Pettigo 18:00, Ref: Joe O?donnell
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Glenfin 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan
AllSportStore.com Division 1 Reserve
Sun, 14 May,
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Glenswilly 13:30, Ref: Michael Mulhern
Sun, 14 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Kilcar 13:30, Ref: James Mc Ginley
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Four Masters 13:30, Ref: Declan Callaghan
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 13:30, Ref: Don Langan
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Bundoran 13:30, Ref: TBC
AllSportStore.com Division 2 Reserve
Sun, 14 May,
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Termon 13:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Sean Mac Cumhaill 13:30, Ref: Anthony Mc Callig
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Buncrana V Cloughaneely 13:30, Ref: John Paul Houghton
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 13:30, Ref: Lee Jordan
Sun, 14 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Ardara 13:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve
Sat, 13 May,
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 17:30, Ref: Ciara Foy
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Ultan 17:30, Ref: Gabrielle O?donnell
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Downings 17:30, Ref: Leo Devenney
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: Gerard Mc Hugh Senior
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:30, Ref: Don Langan
AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve
Sat, 13 May,
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:30, Ref: TBC
Sat, 13 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Convoy 19:30, Ref: Paul Clifford
AllSportStore.com Hurling League
Fri, 12 May,
Fri, 12 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:30, Ref: Eddie Nash
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Burt 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: James Connors
DIVISION1
Mon, 15 May,
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Minor Hurling League Division 1
Thu, 11 May,
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Hurling U14s Division 1
Thu, 11 May,
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Setanta, Setanta V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Four Masters 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Thu, 11 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14s Division 2 League
Fri, 12 May,
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 14s Division 1 League
Fri, 12 May,
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12s Division 1 League
Mon, 15 May,
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Ardara 18:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Killybegs 18:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Naul's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 12s Division 2 League
Mon, 15 May,
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: The Banks, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses V Naomh Columba 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Kilcar 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Pettigo, Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Na Rossa, Na Rossa V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen U12s Go Games
Tue, 09 May,
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May,
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Steelstown 19:00, Ref: TBC
NRB U12s League Group 1
Wed, 10 May,
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Milford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Downings 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12s League Group 2
Wed, 10 May,
Wed, 10 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 18:15, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 14s Division 1 League
Tue, 09 May,
Tue, 09 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May,
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1
Tue, 09 May,
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Mon, 15 May,
Mon, 15 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V St Eunan's 19:15, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May,
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Cloughaneely 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC
Inishowen Under 14s League Cup
Wed, 10 May,
Wed, 10 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Steelstown 00:00, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Malin 18:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 10 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Burt 18:30, Ref: TBC
NRB Under 14s Div 2 Group 2
Tue, 09 May,
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
Fri, 12 May,
Fri, 12 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May,
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Letterkenny Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC
Tue, 16 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC
