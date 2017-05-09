Average rent in Donegal increased by 14 per cent in 12 months

The average rent in Donegal is now almost €600 a month.

The latest quarterly Rental Price Report from daft.ie shows the average advertised rent in Donegal was €593 a month in the first quarter of 2017, up 14% from the same time last year.

In Donegal the average rent for a one-bed apartment is €425, an 11.4% increase. A two-bed houses costs an average of €486, an increase of 14.2% and a three-bed house costs €581, a 10.7% rise.

The rent of a four-bed house is €637 on average, a 13% increase while a five-bedroom costs an average of €689 to rent, which is up 10.1%.

Donegal had the highest year to year increase of any county on the Connacht/Ulster region.

Rents here have increased by 22% from their lowest point.

The average rent nationwide has risen by 52% since bottoming out in late 2011 and, having exceeded its 2008

peak in 2016, is now 9.9% above the previous high.

In Dublin, rents are now an average of 15.4% above their previous peak

while in Cork and Galway cities, rents are 9.7% and 17.8% above levels recorded nine years ago.

Outside the cities, the average rent is 3% above its previous peak.