Wins for Kilcar, Naomh Conaill, Bundoran, St. Eunan's, and MacCumhaill's in Senior Reserve Championship

Michael Murphy Senior B Championship

Darren O’Leary was in scoring form as MacCumhaills held on for a narrow in over St Michael’s in the curtain raiser in MacCumhaill Park.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S ….. 1-10

ST MICHAEL’S ……………….1-7

The free scoring full forward scored 1-5 for the winner while Eoghan Kelly top scored for St Michael’s came from being 1-4 to 0-3 down at halftime.



SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S; E Gallen; D McDaid, S McGinty(0-1), C Gallahger; J Beirne, M Connolly (0-1), K Hughes; C Muldoon (0-1), D McGowan (0-1);R Mulligan(0-2), S Duffy, T Reynolds; P Kelly, D O’Leary (1-4,1,45,2,F), O McGroarty. Subs: Sean Duffy for T Reynolds, E Burke, C McCafferty for J Beirne, C Glackin for R Mulligan.

ST MICHAEL’S: D McColgan; J Hunter, B McColgan J Alcorn, P Creamer (0-1), D McCarry; P Baird; A Bower (0-2); C Toye (0-1), J McFadden, B Rodden; D Doherty, S Langan, P Sweeney. Subs E Kelly (1-1), L McColgan (0-2).



The Kilcar Reserves had an easy victory over Gaoth Dobhair in the curtain raiser in Towney.

Kilcar 1-14

Gaoth Dobhair 1-5

Cormac Cannon was a driving force from midfield; Conal Gilmore took his scores well while the McShanes also played their part. It was good to see Martin Byrne back playing championship football after all his injury problems.

Gaoth Dobhair were not helped by a red card for Ryan McFadden on 12 minutes and they also lost Liam McBride (early second half) and Manny Gallagher to black late on after the customary schemozzle.

Eamon Collum was the most impressive Gaoth Dobhair player but he didn't get the supply he needed.

KILCAR: Michael Cunningham; Declan Gallagher (0-1), Barry McGinley, Martin Byrne; Dermot McGinley, Conor Cunningham, Padraig McShane; Conal Gilmore (1-3), Cormac Cannon (0-2); Aaron McShane, Glen McBrearty (0-4,4f), Ryan McGinley; Paddy McShane, David McShane (0-1), Shane Gillespie (0-2). Subs., Pauric Sweeney for S Gillespie; Gerard McBrearty for C Cannon; Ciaran Cunningham for M Byrne; Chris Cunningham for B McGinley.

GAOTH DOBHAIR: CJ Doherty; Sean Brown, Chris McFadden, Chris Roarty; Dillon O'Donnell, Conor McCafferty, Ryan McFadden; Liam McBride, Donal McBride; Michael Roarty, James Gallagher, Sean Boyle; Eamon Collum (1-1), Manny Gallagher, Conor Boyle (0-1). Subs, Daniel McLaughlin (0-3,2f), Brendan McGeady, Mark Roarty.

REFEREE: Eugene McHale (Bundoran)



McKiernan on song for Bundoran against Malin

Realt na Mara Reserves ended a long sequence of defeats in both league and championship with a well merited 6 points win over Malin.

Realt na Mara 2 -13

Malin 2 - 6

It is not an easy thing to keep turning out week after week and being on the receiving end of defeats so this victory will boost morale among the reserve ranks at the Seaside. Goals from Mayo native Sean Gilmartin and ace full forward Fergal Mc Kiernan laid the foundations for the win.

Despite a spirited display from the visitors with goals from Calum Doherty and Conor McGeoghan the couldn't haul back the men from the south.Best for Bundoran were Fergal McKiernan Brendan Oates and Richie Morris whilst Conor Mc Geogan was the pick of the visitors.

REALT NA MARA: Conor Carty Brendan Oates Pauric Rooney Jakub Machunik Adam Brennan Ryan Walsh Liam Travers Daniel Branley Sean Gilmartin 1-0 Cody Granaghan 0-1 James Morris Niall Carr 0-1 Oran Gallagher 0-2 Fergal Mc Kiernan 1-6 (2f) Richie Morris 0-3.Subs James Stewart Conor Mc Loone

MALIN: Pauric O Donnell Conor Quigley Cormac Cullinan Ciaran Doherty Conor Byrne Thomas McLaughlin Sean Byrne Lochlainn Byrne Seamus Doherty 0-1 Oisin Mc Gonigle John Gerard Mc Dermott Conor Mc Geogan 1-4 Padraig Mc Carron Calum Doherty 1-0 Christopher Doherty 0-1 subs Jack Mc Laughlin Sean O Neill

REFEREE Mark Dorrian (St Naul's)



BIG WIN FOR NAOMH CONAILL

Naomh Conaill got the day off to a winning start defeating the home side DUngloe in the first game of the reserve championship played at Rosses Park.

Dungloe 0-6

Naomh Conaill 5-10

The visitors opened the scoring with a goal from Jamie McHugh after mix up in the Dungloe goal mouth, Adrian Sweeney pointed from a free on 2 mins but the visitors took control of the game for the next 15 mins with Charles McGuinness (0-1 f), Seamus Ellis (0-1), Cathal Ellis (1-0) Paul McGuinness (0-1), Joe Kennedy (0-1),Charles McGuinness (0-1F)to leave it 2-5 to 0-1 as the game entered the final quarter of the first half.

Two points from frees on 17 and 21 mins from Adrian Sweeney kept the home side on the score board but a Charles McGuinness point in injury time left the half time score Dungloe 0-3 Naomh Conaill 2-6.

An Adrian Sweeney Free at the start of the second half was quickly cancelled out at the other end with a point from Charles McGuinness (f), Danny Rodgers and an Adrain Sweneey Free reduced the deficit at 12 mins, but the visitors had a point from Joe Kennedy and a goal from Jamie McHugh to put the game out of reach of the home side as the clock ticked down. Two frees from JD Boyle and Charles McGuinness on 27 and two goals from JD Boyle and Paul McGuinness finished the scoring to leave the final score Dungloe 0-6 Naomh Conaill 5-10.

DUNGLOE: Martin MCGlynn, Chris Boyle, Jason McBride, Mark Boyle, Alan Rodgers, Eoin Duggan, Matthew O'Donnell, Luke Neely, Danny Rodgers, JOe Sweeney, SHaun Wallace, Chris Greene, James Boyle, Adrain Sweeney, Robert Wehrley, Subs Damien Hanlon for Chris Greene, Shaun Boyle for James Boyle, David Sweeney for Robert Wehrley,

NAOMH CONAILL: James Boyle, Dermot Ward, Johnny Bonner, Brian Reid, JD Boyle, Cathal Ellis, Ultan Doherty, Tony Byrne, Jamie Gallagher, Mark Gallagher, Charles McGuinness, Jamie MchUgh, Joe Kennedy, Paul McGuinness, Seamus Ellis, Subs Eoin Boyle for Seamus Ellis.



LETTERKENNY MEN TOO STRONG

Four Masters 1-5

St Eunan’s 2-10

Two late goals in the last 12 minutes from Kevin Kealy and Oran McGinley sealed this hard-fought affair for St Eunan’s.

Conor McMonagle converted an early penalty for the losers that pushed them to a 1-3 to 0-5 half-time lead, but he had to go off injured and Four Masters faded despite the best efforts of Barry Monaghan.

FOUR MASTERS: Eamon Jordan; Conor McDonald, Darren Walsh, Joe Sheerin; Daniel Harley, Barry Monaghan, Conor Breslin; Dylan Muldoon, Ryan Hegarty; Conor McMonagle (1-3 pen), Dylan Farrell (0-1); Benny Cassidy, Neil Ward (0-1), Gavin Bennett; Subs; Pauric Harvey for Ryan Hegarty (22), Ray Balugan for Conor McMonagle (52)

ST EUNAN’S: Aidan Simmons: Sean Halvey, Colm McIntyre, John Foley; Brian McIntyre (0-1), Dara McWalters, Mark Forde; Oisin Carr (0-5 1f), Daniel Gillespie, Oisin Clarke, David O’Herlihy, Oisin O’Boyle (0-1) Jake Whelan (0-1), Kevin Kealey (1-0). Subs: Oran McGinley (1-1) for Oisin Clarke, Conor Harley for Jake Whelan (16), Eddie Blake (0-1) for Oisin O’Boyle

REFEREE: Pat Walsh (Bundoran)

FOOTNOTE: Evergreen 55-year-old referee Pat Walsh told the Democrat that this was his 33rd year to be involved as a referee, long may you reign