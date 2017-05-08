Leo Varadkar to visit Donegal later this week

Minister for Social Protection, Leo Varadkar, will visit Donegal on Friday and Saturday of this week.

The minister will be visiting the Department of Social Protection offices in Buncrana and Letterkenny on Friday.

He will be a attending a Fine Gael party event in Gaoth Dobhair on Friday evening where he will update party members on the government’s strategy on Brexit.

The event has been organised by the Glenties district executive of the party and will take place at the Amharclann in Gaoth Dobhair.

He will also have meetings will Donegal groups on Saturday which are yet to be confirmed.

The minister is expected to be a leading contender to be the next leader of Fine Gael.

A party source said the visit was planned some time ago and isn't related at all to any future leadership campaign.

Minister Varadkar is a member of the Cabinet sub-committee on Brexit and has already held a series of bilateral meetings with his UK, French, German, Estonian, Maltese, Danish and Austrian counterparts in recent months.

He represents Ireland at the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (EPSCO) council which meets quarterly in Brussels and Luxembourg and is involved in the government’s work and strategy on the Common Travel Area with the UK.

The minister is a member of the World Economic Forum Young Political Leaders in the Europe Community alongside ministers, young prime ministers and MEPs.

He is a former Vice-President of the Youth of the European People's’ Party and has attended several European People’s Party Congresses.