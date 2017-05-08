Holder of €6m Lotto ticket bought in Donegal still to come forward



The holder of the winning Lotto jackpot ticket sharing €12.3m which was purchased in Donegal has not yet come forward to claim their prize.

Two winning tickets have shared a prize worth €6,172,404 each in Saturday night’s draw.

The tickets were sold in County Westmeath and Mickey Joe's Country Store, Umlagh, Carrigart.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said this morning that there has been no contact from the winner. “We would remind all players to check their tickets,” he said. “We ask anyone with a winning ticket to contact us on 01 836444.”

Both the winning tickets were from Quickpick plays.

The winning numbers were: 3, 7, 17, 21, 22 and 28. The bonus number is 2.

Saturday’s jackpot almost matched the biggest Lotto win so far this year of €12.85m won by a syndicate from Dublin on March 1st.