Free food safety event for Donegal producers tomorrow

A nationwide tour of free workshops for small food businesses will visit Donegal on Tuesday.

Hosted by safefood in partnership with Teagasc it will take place at Harvey's Point, Lough Eske, Donegal Town, tomorrow (Tuesday 9 May) from 5.00pm to 8.30pm

Safefood experts will be there to answer all those questions small food businesses need to know to keep their consumers safe and is aimed specifically for SME food businesses and provides practical advice on how to produce food safely.

The workshops will cover: How to control bacteria and keep your customer’s safe: Choosing and using hygiene cleaning products: The supply chain & traceability and advice on food allergens.

Participants will also hear how the advice on offer has helped out small food production business in other parts of the country.

You can register for the event at their website at: www.safefood.eu