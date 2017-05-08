Deaths in Donegal, Monday, May 8th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ivan Diver, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

- John Keeney, Balbane, Killybegs

- James Collins, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- John O'Brien, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Mayo

- Eddie Murphy, Roxtown, Tooban, Burnfoot

- Mary Jane Duffy, Castlefin

- Mary Gallagher,Trusk Road, Ballybofey and Glenties

Ivan Diver, Coolcholly, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred Ivan Diver, late of Coolcholly, Ballyshannon.

His remains will be reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Sunday, May 7th, from 1.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Funeral service in St Anne’s Church on Monday at 2pm with Service of Interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St Anne’s Parish Church, c/o Patrick Mc Kenna Funeral Director, Ballyshannon or any family member.

House Private Please.

All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Director, Ballyshannon 087 2485819

James Collins, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of James Collins, late of 15 Leck Cottages, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at the Letterkenny Funeral Home, Port Road, on Sunday May 7th with removal at 5pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight

Requiem Mass is on Monday May 8th at 10am with internment afterwards to Leck Cemetery.

Friends and family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice

care of Con Mc Daid & Sons Funeral Directors or any family member.

John O'Brien, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Mayo

The death has taken place of John O'Brien, formerly of Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Sligo Town and Ballyshannon. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 2pm on Monday, May 8th. Removal at 5pm to Gavin's Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, County Mayo and reposing from 7pm to 8pm in Gavin's Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 pm on Tuesday in St. Patricks Church, Ballyhaunis. Burial follows in Ballyhaunis Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.

Eddie Murphy, Roxtown, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at his residence of Eddie Murphy Funeral Director, Roxtown, Tooban, Burnfoot.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Monday 8th May at 10.15am going to Mura’s Church Fahan for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only or if desired donations to the Down Syndrome Association or Society of St Vincent De Paul c/o any family member.

Mary Jane Duffy, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Duffy, née Mc Menamin, late of Stranamuck, Castlefin. Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law, Patricia and Terence Mc Connell, Stranamuck, Castlefin.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 9th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

Mary Gallagher,Trusk Road, Ballybofey and Glenties

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, nee Craig, late of Trusk Road in Ballybofey and formerly of Glenties.

Funeral will be leaving her home on Wednesday morning May 10th at 10.30am for Requiem mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, followed by interment in St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Family and Life c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

House is private please at the request of the deceased.



