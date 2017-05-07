Sean Furey and Martin Shovlin feature as Naomh Ultan edge close encounter with Carndonagh

A penalty from Alan Lyons proved to be the difference in a very close game in Dunkineely.

Naomh Ultan 1-11

Carndonagh 0-11

The Inishowen side, despite operating in Division Four, put up a very spirited performance against the locals.

Indeed after Naomh Ultan got off to a good start, Carndonagh were two points up at half-time 0-8 to 0-6.

Even though Naomh Ultan came out with all guns blazing in the second half with four points in-a-row from Cian Kennedy (2), Alan Lyons and a massive effort from Daniel Gallagher, Carndonagh hit back to level it at 0-10 each.

Then came the Lyons penalty and that was enough to see Naomh Ultan to the win.

Carndonagh had to use a couple of players who played the full reserve match, while Fergal Doherty was their class performer.

The game saw the return to action of Sean Furey, now touching 50 years of age, but he was overshadowed in the second half when 56-year-old former county star, Martin Shovlin, came in to replace Paul Murrin and got the biggest cheer of the afternoon when he dispossessed a Carn player with a typical Shovlin shoulder. Shovlin had played the full game for the Reserves in the curtain raiser!

NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Dara Byrne, Johnny Cassidy, Paul Gallier; Paul Feet Murrin, Daniel Gallagher (0-1), Conor Shovlin; Shane McWhinnie, Joe Alvey (0-1); Cian Kennedy (0-4,2f), Alan Lyons (1-4, 1-0 pen), Aaron Kyles; Ryan Rose, Sean Furey, Jordan Watters (0-1). Sub., Martin Shovlin for Feet Murrin.

CARNDONAGH: Dara O'Neill; Michael Nelson, Dermot McGonagle, Ryan Davenport; Danny Monaghel (0-1), Conor Doherty, Aaron McCarron (0-1); Ryan Kelly, Richie Cunningham; Matthew McLaughlin (0-1), Fergal Doherty (0-3), Owen Kelly (0-2); Cathal Doherty (0-1), Dermot Doherty (0-1), Padraig Doherty (0-1). Sub., Mark Diver for Kelly, inj.

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)