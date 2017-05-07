Late goal gives Naomh Conaill narrow victory over Dungloe in Rosses Park

It was the visitors who left Rosses Park Dungloe with the spoils in this first game of the group played in true championship fashion and in glorious sunshine.

Dungloe 1-12

Naomh Conaill 2-11

The home side raised the first white flag of the game on two mins with a point from Adam Neely indeed a shot that could have been a goal but a min later Brendan McDyer levelled matters. on 4 mins Conor Greene rattled the net for the first time in the game to put the home side in front this was quickly followed by another point from Bredan McDyer. Points from Adam Neely (f) and Ryan Greene stretched the home sides lead furthe.

As the game entered the second quarter points from John O'Malley (2), Leon Thompson and a Dermot Molloy free on 22 mins levelled the game and kept the visitors in touch. A Noel McBride free on 25 mins put the home side in front again but it was the visitors who finished the half the stronger with points from Brendan McDyer & a Brick Molloy free left the half time score Dungloe 1-4 Naomh Conaill 0-8.

From the throw-in Brendan McDyer had the ball over the bar and put his side further ahead and on 5 mins Logan Quinn's shot beat Ciaran Sharkey in the Dungloe goals to put five points between the teams.

Both teams introduced substitues at this stage, as the play went from end to end with attaks being broken down and shots going either side of the posts. On 37 mins Cory Gallagher pointed scoring the first point of the second half for the home side. Points from Conor Greene and Noel McBride reduced the deficit to two but a point from Eoin Waide on 46 mins and a Dermot Molloy free put four between the teams again.

As the game entered the last ten mins points from Shaun Sharkey, Darren Curran and a Conor Greene free got the supporters behind their team again. On 56 mins a Noel McBride point levelled the game but Naomh Conaill tore open the Dungloe defence and Ciaran Gallagher left Sharkey no chance in the Dungloe goals when he fired to the back of the net. on 59 minutes. A Shaun Sharkey free reduced the deficit but the home side had to watch their last three shots fall short and either side of the posts as the clock ticked down.

DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey, Owen Scally, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle, Corey Gallagher (0-1), Gerard Walsh, Darren Curran (0-1) Noel McBride (0-3 1f), Raymond Sweeney, Christy Greene, Ryan Greene (0-1), Caolan Ward, Adam Neely (0-2 1f), Conor Greene (1-2 1f), Shaun Sharkey (0-2 1f). Subs: Shaun McGee for Ryan Greene, Ryan Connors for Caolan Ward, David McCarron for Christy Greene.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath, Aaron Thompson, Jason Campbell, Kevin McGettigan, Eunan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Eoin Wade (0-1) Ciaran Thompson, Ciaran Gallagher (1-0), Logan Quinn (1-0), Ethan O'Donnell, John O'Malley (0-3 1f), Brendan McDyer (0-3), Dermot Molloy (0-3 3f) Leon Thompson (0-1). Subs Johny McLoone for Leon Thompson, Leo McLoone for Logan Quinn, Marty Boyle for John O'Malley, Jack McKelvey for Brendan McDyer

REFEREE: Mark Dorrian