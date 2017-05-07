Bundoran have it easier than expected against Malin in Gaelic Park

Bundoran overcame Malin comfortably in this championship encounter in a suprisingly one-sided match in sun drenched Gaelic Park.

Realt na Mara 3-18

Malin 1-11

Realt na Mara got their championship campaign off to the perfect start with a comprehensive defeat of last years beaten semi finalists.

The homeside were quickly into their stride and posted the first five scores of the match with two from Gary Clancy and one each from Tommy Hourihane Diarmuid Spratt and Michael McEniff.

Malin eventually awoke from their slumber with two great goal chances but both were denied by excellent stops from Bundoran keeper Ashley Mulhern although one of them did result in them registering their first score a point from Joe Doherty.

Another Hourihane point was soon cancelled out by the livewire Brendan Mc Laughlin and then added to by his namesake Stephen. A clever interception by the impressive James Keaney in the Bundoran defence saw the ball moved at pace resulting in another Spratt point on 17mins.

Both teams then squandered great goal chances with Damien Harkin and Jamie Brennan failing to find the target at either end. Bundoran extended their lead further with points from Brennan and Clancy before Brendan Mc Laughlin hit Malins 4th point of the game on 23mins.

The final mins of the half saw the homeside become quite wasteful hitting a succession of wides and when referee Mark Brown blew his whistle for half time the visitors trailed by five. Half-time Realt na Mara 0-9 Malin 0-4

The men from Inishowen playing in unfamiliar white due to the clash of colours started the second half brightly with a Harkin point. They should have made it a one point game seconds later when a palmed effort from Seamus Houghton skimmed the outside of the post as the empty net lay gaping. With 33 minutes of the clock gone in the second half a brilliant run from Paul Brennan opened up the Malin rearguard but Jamie Brennans effort flew wide of the post. Veteran Hourihane hit Bundorans first score of the half and it was quickly followed by a great effort from Alan Russell. In the 38th minute a Mc Laughlin point was immediately cancelled out by Jamie Brennan.

Then on 40min the men in black and amber put the game out of reach for the visitors with tw quick fire goals the first a scrambled effort from Timmy Govorov, who had replaced giant midfielder Ciaran Mc Caughey at half-time due to a shoulder injury, and then a composed finish from Michael McEniff following good work from Brennan and Spratt.

Two further points from Hourihane and Clancy left 14 pts between the sides at the midway point of the half and the Malin lads with a near impossible task on their hands.

To their credit they battled gamely and were rewarded with a well finished Seamus Houghton goal. But any hope of a Malin revival was completely extinguished when a Michael McEniff point was soon followed by a Cian Mc Eniff goal set up unselfishly by his older brother. Malin hit two further points from Mc Laughlin and Declan Walsh and Clancy replied for the hosts .Another brace of points from Darren Mullarkey and J Doherty reduced the deficit before Russell once again scored for the home side. With time nearly up a Paul Mc Laughlin rasper stung the gloves of Mulhern before Clancy hit the final score of the game from a close in free to give the seasiders a deserving victory.

The homeside had excellant contributions from Mulhern, Brennan and Keaney in defence while Hourihane and Spratt were very impressive up front. Malin's best player on a day to forget was the pacy Brendan Mc Laughlin.



REALT NA MARA: Ashley Mulhern Matthew Ward James Keaney Diarmuid Mc Caughey Shane Mc Gowan Paul Brennan Peter Mc Gonigle Ciaran Mc Caughey Gary Clancy (0-6,3f) Michael McEniff (1-1) Diarmaid Spratt (0-3) Alan Russell (0-2) Tommy Hourihane (0-4) Jamie Brennan (0-2) Cian Mc Eniff (1-0). Subs Timmy Govorov (1-0) for Ciaran Mc Caughey ht; Paul Murphy for Matthew Ward 54m (bc)



MALIN: Martin Mc Laughlin Conor Mc Colgan Connor Farren Gary Farren Declan Walsh (0-1) John C Doherty Paul Mc Laughlin (0-1) Christopher McLaughlin Anthony Kelly Stephen Mc Laughlin (0-1) Seamus Houghton (1-0) Brendan Mc Laughlin (0-4,2f) Joe Doherty (0-2,1f) Daniel Mc Daid Damien Harkin (0-1). Subs Darren Mullarkey (0-1) for Daniel Mc Daid 53.

REFEREE: Mark Brown (Four Masters )