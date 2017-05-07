Cloughaneely too good for game Gaeil Fhanada in Falcarragh

Cloughaneely rounded off a good six days with a seven points first round victory over Gaeil Fhanada,in the Michael Murphy Intermediate Championship in St Finnian’s Park, Falcarragh.



CLOUGHANEELY 1-15

GAEIL FHANADA 1-8



Midfielder Darren McGeever scored the goal and also hit a point on a night that the newly crowned Donegal Senior Gaeltacht champions had ten different scorers despite being without a number of key first choice players.

County ace Jason McGee, and former county minors Ciaran McGeady, John Fitzgerald and Leigh O’Brien, all missed the tie, through injury. County man McGee is still sidelined with the injury picked up in Donegal’s last Allianz League game against Cavan.

Cloughaneely, after a sluggish start, led by four points at half-time and were in a good position.

Denis Boyle from frees and Mark Harley, Martin Maguire, Kevin Mulhern and Paul Sweeney all lit up the scoreboard for Michael Lynch's team.

Gaeil Fhanada’s high fielding midfielder Michael Sweeney did cause the locals problems early on with a number of sky raking fetches and penetrating runs.

The sides were level 0-2 after 11 minutes. Denis Boyle and Mark Harley traded scores with Mark ‘Nanny’ Friel and Odhran Shields.

Sweeney and Mark Nanny won a fair amount of ball in those opening minutes but the visitors failed to translate good possession into scores.

And as Cloughaneely warmed to the challenge and Kevin Mulhern and McGeever took a grip at midfield, the locals reeled off five points - Martin Maguire (2), Paul Sweeney, Denis Boyle, and Mulhern - to open up a 0-7 to 0-2 lead, before Seamus ‘Nanny’ landed Gaeil Fhanada’s third in first half injury time.

With Sweeney again exerting his influence Gaeil Fhanada were back in the game within five minutes of the restart when Eoghan Carr rattled the roof of Sean McCafferty’s net.

Carr pounced when Sweeney’s long range strike for a point came back off the post.

All of a sudden it was game on again Cloughaneely 0-7, Gaeil Fhanada 1-3.

But after Kevin Mulhern and Mark Nanny traded points, the locals were back in the driving seat once more thanks to a cracking Darren McGeever goal.

McGeever made no mistake from ten metres after good play from Mark Harley and Aidan Doohan.

The goal opened up a 1-8 to 1-4 lead with just five minutes gone on the second half clock.

Three quick Seamus Nanny points had the margin back to one again but Cloughaneely turned the screw again, in the final 15 minutes.

With Mulhern, McGeever and Declan McGarvey buzzing, the locals hit six points without reply to lead by seven, 1-14 to 1-7 with a little under five minutes remaining.

Seamus Nanny and John McGarvey traded scores as the game finally fizzled out in the closing minutes.



CLOUGHANEELY: Sean McCafferty; Cian McFadden, John Harley, Ciaran McFadden; Michael Fitzgerald, Pat Cannon, Declan McGarvey (0-2); Darren McGeever (1-1,1f), Kevin Mulhern (0-2); John McGarvey (0-1), Denis Boyle (0-2,2f), Ciaran Scanlon (0-1); Mark Harley (0-2), Paul Sweeney (0-1), Martin Maguire (0-2).

Subs: Aidan Doohan (0-1) for M Maguire 33; Shaun Maguire for D Boyle 45.



GAEIL FHANADA; Mark Friel; Aidan Heraghty, Jamie Coyle, Frank Sweeney; Oisin Shields, James Gallagher, Kevin McGonigle; Seamie 'Nanny' Friel (0-5, 3f), Michael Sweeney; Johnny 'Nanny' Friel, Mark 'Nanny' Friel (0-2, 2f), Odhran Shields (0-1); Niall Carr, Eoghan Carr (1-0), Paddy Heraghty. Subs: Ryan McGonigle for K McGonigle and Sean McElwaine for N Carr, both 35; Paddy Carr for J 'Nanny' Friel 46; Seimi 'Cosha' Friel for P Heraghty 58.

REFEREE: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).