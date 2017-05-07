200 Donegal farmers still waiting on payments

The Minister Agriculture Minister has been criticised by Donegal Fianna Fáil Deputy and Spokesperson on Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, for failing to meet his commitment to farmers to have GLAS payments made by the end of April.

More than 200 farmers in Donegal are still waiting on their 2016 GLAS payments.

Deputy McConalogue commented, “This situation has gone beyond a joke and Minister Creed must start taking responsibility for his complete failure to champion small farmers here in Donegal and right across the country. Nationally there are more than 3,000 farmers still waiting on their GLAS payment, the figure in Donegal is 208.

“These are farmers that are now in serious trouble. Many had made plans and took out loans to carry out works based on the fact that they would be receiving their GLAS payments by the end of 2016. More than four months later and these farmers are still waiting. The Minister’s attitude could be described as disinterested but it is much more serious than that."

Deputy McConalgue added: “The latest information that I have received from Minister Creed reveals that 208 GLAS 1&2 farmers in Donegal are still waiting on 85 per cent of their 2016 payment. This despite a recent Farmers Charter of Rights meeting, where Minister Creed’s Department committed that all outstanding payments would be made by the end of April.

“The length of these delays is almost unheard of and they are having a detrimental impact on small family farms across Donegal. The Minister and his officials cannot continue to ignore the anger and frustration that is being felt among farmers. The lack of action is threatening the future of some farms, and the fact that these issues are beyond the control of the farmers themselves is deeply unfair.

“I will be raising these issues directly with the Minister in the Dáil to get answers about these shameful delays”.