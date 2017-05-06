Donegal U-17s put up big fight against strong Tyrone team

Donegal U-17s bowed out of the Special competition in Healy Park, Omagh, but not before giving a good account of themselves against Tyrone.

TYRONE 2-9

DONEGAL 1-7

Donegal had just three of their contingent on the minor team available to them, but were in this game up until the very end. A late second Tyrone goal put a distorted look on the final scoreline.

Donegal showed three changes from the team defeated by Tyrone in the McGuigan Cup and also showed a much greater hunger, reacting to that defeat.

Fiionn Gallagher replaced Keelan McGonagle; Conor McHugh came in for Jamie Crawford and Shane McDevitt replaced Mark McAteer up front.

Indeed, McDevitt was really to the fore in the opening half as he kicked four points with the wind at his back.

The Glenswilly man had the opening point after four minutes after great work by Ben Bradley, who beat three men before setting him up.

Fionn Gallagher added a second on six minutes after driving forward from midfield. Then Tyrone got their opening point from Darragh Canavan, a score his dad, Peter, would have been proud of.

Thomas Hoy levelled matters for the Red Hands before Donegal went two in front again thanks to two great long range McDevitt frees.

Thomas Hoy had Tyrone’s final point of the half before McDevitt closed the first half scoring with a free four minutes from the break.

Half-time: Donegal 0-5, Tyrone 0-3.



Tyrone hit a point and a goal from Daniel Miller to hit the front. McDevitt, from a free, but Miller and Ethan Jordan added two quick points as Tyrone opened a 1-6 to 0-6 lead after 40 minutes.

Donegal got back in the game when McDevitt finished a very good move involving Peter McEniff, James Kelly, Danny Gallagher and Odran Doogan.

But almost immediately Darragh Canavan restored the Tyrone lead and he added his third on the 49th minute to open the gap to two once more.

Danny Gallagher, after good work by McDaid, reduced the lead to one, but Canavan, after a turnover, extended the lead to two on the stroke of full-time.

Donegal did a lot of pressing late on, but after another turnover Daniel Miller added his second goal on 62 minutes.

Shane McDevitt was the standout player for Donegal, who had good performances also from Conor O’Donnell (St. Eunan’s), James Kelly, Danny Gallagher and Shane O’Donnell.



DONEGAL: Eoin O’Boyle; Fionn Gallagher (0-1), Cian, Doherty, Ciaran Doherty; James Kelly, Odhran Duggan, Peter McEniff; Conor O’Donnell (Dungloe), Conor McHugh; Shane McDevitt (1-5,4f), Shane O’Donnell, Danny Gallagher (0-1); Conor O’Donnell, Ben Bradley, Oisin Bonner.

Subs: Matthew McKenna O’Donnell (Dungloe) 41; Jamie Crawford for O Bonner 46.

TYRONE: Lorcan Quinn; Conor Ward, Matthew McCusker, Antoin Fox: Tarlach Quinn, Cormac Munroe, Ruairi Slane; Matthew Murnaghan, Darragh Canavan (0-4); Aaron Montgomery, Daniel Millar (2-1), Cormac Donaghy; Michael Conroy, Ethan Jordan (0-1), Thomas Hoy (0-2).



Subs: Joe Oguz (0-1) for A Montgomery ht; Liam Gray for M Conroy, Cormac Donnelly for Donaghy, both 41; Ronan Hollywood for T Quinn, Kevin Barker for Jordan, both 53.

REFEREE: Micael Moore (Down).