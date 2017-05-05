Winner still to claim Donegal €250,000 lotto prize

The lucky winner of a €250,000 cash bonanza has still not come forward to claim the sum won in Moville on Wednesday night's Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold in in Kirkland’s Shop on the town’s Upper Main Street on the May Bank Holiday Monday.

People in the area are being asked to make sure they check their recent ticket purchases just in case they are they have the winning ticket.

A staff member at the shop confirmed this afternoon that no one has yet come forward to claim the prize.

Store owner, Terry Kirkland, said he was delight to have had sold a ticket that has will be a “life changing” amount of money for someone.

Lotto Plus gives players the chance to win €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1, €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 and entry into the Lotto Plus Raffle, of the weekly draw.