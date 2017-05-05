Donegal Weather: Sun looks set to shine through the weekend across Donegal

As Donegal sees another sunny start to the day it looks like the settled weather will continue into the weekend.

There will be good sunshine across the county today in blustery winds that will make it cooler along coastal areas.

Highest temperatures are set to range between 14 to 17 degrees.

Met Eireann are forecasting that the northern end of the the country may enjoy more sunshine through Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures to range from 17 to as high as 21 degrees.

With many expected to flock to local beaches, people are being advised to be careful near the water and also be aware that despite the warmer air temperature, coastal water temperatures are still very cold at this time of year.