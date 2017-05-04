Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, May 4th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Howard Moore, Drumnacroil, Ballintra

- Brigid Kelly née McNally, Ballymore, Teelin

- Robert (Bobby) Gailey, 9 Ard O'Donnell, Letterekenny

- Anthony Blaney, Urbalshinney, Milford

- Margaret (Mairéad) O'Donnell, 5 St. Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

- John Keeney, Balbane, Killybegs

Howard Moore, Drumnacroil, Ballintra



The deaths has taken place of Howard Moore, late of Drumnacroil, Ballintra.

Funeral service in Ballintra Methodist Church at 2pm on Friday, May 5th, followed by burial in Drumholm Graveyard.

Family flowers only. House strictly private please.

Brigid Kelly née McNally, Ballymore, Teelin

The death has taken place of Brígid Kelly née McNally formerly of Ballymore, Teelin. Reposing at her son John's home, Ballymore, Teelin.



Removal to St Columba's Church, Carrick on Friday, May 5th for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Robert (Bobby) Gailey, 9 Ard O'Donnell, Letterekenny

The death has taken place of Bobby (Robert) Gailey, late of, 9 Ard O' Donnell, Letterkenny. Reposing at Ard O'Donnell.

Removal from Ard O'Donnell on Friday, May 5th at 2.10pm going to Conwal Parish Church for Service at 2.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Aughaninshin burial ground.

Family flowers only Donations in lieu if desired to The Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital C/o The Funeral Director.



Anthony Blaney, Urbalshinney, Milford



The death has occurred of Anthony Blaney, Urbalshinney, Milford.



Reposing at his home from 7pm this Wednesday evening, May 3rd. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 5th, at 1pm in St. Peter’s Church, Milford followed by burial in Milford Cemetery.

Margaret (Mairéad) O'Donnell, 5 St. Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Margaret (Mairéad) O’Donnell, formerly of, 5 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Removal from her late residence on Thursday, May 4th at 5.30pm going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral to repose overnight for 10am Requiem Mass on Friday 5th May.

Burial afterwards in family plot Conwal Cemetery.

John Keeney, Balbane, Killybegs



The death has occurred of John Keeney, late of Balbane, Killybegs.



Removal from his home this evening at 6:30pm to St Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with burial afterward in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the cancer bus, c/o any family member or McBrearty Undertakers.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.