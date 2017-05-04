Second teenage victim of Donegal road collision Nathan Farrell is laid to rest

Mourners at the funeral of the second young man who died in Saturday’s double-fatal road collision have been told to wake up and drive carefully.

Nathan Farrell (18) was one of two teenagers killed in the collision at Quigley’s Point in Inishowen at the weekend.

A local priest told mourners Nathan would want his friends to learn from the accident: “And to you, his many friends, and especially those who survived the accident, he’ll be saying: ‘Guys, learn from this, learn from me, learn from God. Cherish life and act accordingly’,” Fr Francis Bradley told a hushed congregation.

His Requiem Mass took place at St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana this morning.

The funeral of his friend Nathan Dixon-Gill (17), who also died in the collision, took place in the same church yesterday.

The two men were killed in a single vehicle collision on the R238 at approximately 3.35 a.m. on Saturday.

Three other men also in the car were injured in the crash as they returned from a local nightclub.

Two are being treated in Letterkenny University Hospital, while the third is being treated in Belfast.

"Precious cargo" - priest tells mourners

Addressing mourners Fr. Bradley pleaded with everyone to be careful on the roads. “I say it to everyone, and I say it to myself, wake up,” he said.

“Be careful as you drive. Be mindful as you carry a precious cargo with you. Be prayerful as you get into your car and be thankful as you get out of it.

“Regret is not the best way to respond to Nathan’s death and the deaths of so many like him – resolve is better, that resolve to make our roads safer by driving more cautiously and taking our time. It is an uneasy feeling to bury someone like Nathan, who, ironically, was so into protecting everyone else, but who died in this sad way.”

Mourners included Nathan’s parents Junior and Jennifer, his siblings Rachel, Gerry, Jessica, Michael, Jodie and Chelsea and his nieces and nephew, Ricky, Sophie and Rachel.

Symbols of Nathan's life

Symbols of his Nathan’s life presented at the Mass included a family photograph, his Rosary beads and a toy digger.Fr Bradley Nathan was “a superb young man of prayer and faith”.

“Nathan was, by nature, proactive and respectful of everyone. He was the one to whom you turned when something needed fixing around the house. From his earliest days he was an honest to God individual – one time having to run the gauntlet of his neighbour's in Millfield when, innocently enough, he told the dog-warden how many dogs everyone had, the cross ones and the lovely ones.”

Fr Bradley said that from his childhood days, Nathan loved diggers and dumpers, and was to have begun a new job at Inishowen Engineering on Tuesday morning last.

Fr Bradley said Nathan would want his friends to learn from Saturday’s collision.

“And to you, his many friends, and especially those who survived the accident, he’ll be saying: ‘Guys, learn from this, learn from me, learn from God. Cherish life and act accordingly’.”