Donegal man charged with inducing two young girls to engage in "sex games"

A Donegal man, who is charged with inducing two young girls to engage in “sex games” and other sexual activities has appeared at a County Donegal court, charged with 16 alleged sexual offences.

The man is facing 15 charges in relation to one girl and a single charge in connection with the second girl.

All the alleged offences happened in a period from June 20, 2011 and December 21, 2012.

A Sergeant gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of the man.

The man was charged with sexually exploiting a child by inducing and coercing her to engage in a sexually explicit card game that involved her taking off her clothes, contrary to Section 3 of the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

He is also facing two charges of ill treating two different girls in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering and seriously affect their well being by inviting them to play and engage in sexually explicit acts contrary to the Children Act.

The defendant is also facing a similar charge in relation to regularly supplying one of the girls with alcohol.

The remainder of the charges involved alleged coercion into sex games, watching pornography and sexual acts.

A defence solicitor applied and was granted bail and legal aid.

The court was told the defendant was unemployed.

Released on bail

A judge released the defendant on bail on condition that he signs on once a week at a garda station in County Donegal.

He was told not to interfere either directly or indirectly with any of the alleged victims. The case was adjourned to a date in June for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.