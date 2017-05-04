Donegal motoring challenge will be no push over

While Donegal is famed for its motorsport history and international rally, eleven local motor dealerships are set to battle it out on the tarmac at a much slower pace for a very worthy cause.

The official launch for the “Donegal International Car Push 2017” event took place on Tuesday at Uptown Café in Letterkenny.

This unique challenge will see eleven well-known business on the local motoring scene Divers Hyundai, DMG Motors, Donaghey Fiat, Hegartys Ford, Highland Motors, Inishowen Motor,: JJ Reids Motors, Kellys Toyota, Manor Motors, McGinley Motors and S&R Motors, go against each other in a car push contest.

After a meeting in Arena 7 back in April, a plan was hatched to raise funds for Relay for Life Donegal. All money raised for this year’s Relay will go to the extensive research programme presently underway at Letterkenny University Hospital for Cancer survivors. Costing in the region of €100,000 the car dealerships are hoping to raise a substantial amount with the car push.

This is the first ever Donegal International Car Push event and will take place on Thursday evening, May 25, starting at Mulroy’s Lane, Canal Road, Letterkenny.

Each dealership will get a Rally driver past or present to steer the car around the 3k course pushed by a team of their own employees.

The various garages will have their own in-house fundraisers as well as many suppliers having already agreed to provide sponsorship for the event.

This fun-filled event gets underway at 7pm.

This year's Relay for Life Donegal takes place on May 27th and 28th at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology campus.