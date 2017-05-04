Sun shines on Donegal Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta and Cloich Cheann Fhaola

CLG Cloich Cheann Fhaola will look back on the past week with pride as they hosted a very successful Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

With the weather proving kind, a successful weekend was had with quality football on show.

A sun kissed Falcarragh set the stage as Cloich Cheann Fhaola bridged a 19 year gap to claim the Donegal Senior Gaeltacht title on Monday afternoon.

They defeated a Glenfin team, who were victors against a fancied Dungloe side on the day previous in the semi-final

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 0-11

Glenfin 0-6

Playing on their home Pairc Naomh Fionnan, Cloich Cheann Fhaola were two points ahead at the break, 0-6 to 0-4 with points from Denis Boyle (2), Declan McGarvey (2), Martin Maguire and Kevin Mulhern.

Stephen Carr and Conor McBride had each hit two points for Glenfin, but the Gaeltacht Lar side were down to 14 men after 21 minutes when full-back John Harkin was red carded.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Frank McGlynn and his Glenfin side after that and two Denis Boyle points on the restart pushed the home side clear.

With Glenfin failing to score from play, it was Cloich Cheann Fhaola’s ability to kick scores from play which proved pivotal.

Glenfin did get the deficit back to two points, but Darren McGeever and Boyle added points in the 48th and 51st minutes to close out the game. Martin Maguire added the final point deep in added time for the winners.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola scorers: Denis Boyle 0-5; Declan McGarvey, Martin Maguire 0-2 each; Kevin Mulhern, Darren McGeever 0-1 each.

Glenfin scorers: Conor Mc Bride 0-4; Stephen Carr 0-2.



It was a mixed weekend for Glenfin as they were victorious over Termon in the ladies final earlier that day.

The Glenfin side staged an impressive comeback to claim the title in extra time with both teams missing their county stars.

Meanwhile St. Naul’s powered to the Junior title with an impressive first half performance against Cloich Cheann Fhaola Reserves.

St. Naul's 2-15

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-10

The final margin is testament to the fighting qualities of the home side, who were down 1-9 to 0-3 at the break, but never gave up the fight against all the odds.

St. Naul's, playing against the second string of Cloich Cheann Fhaola, were strong favourites and they were very much on top in the opening half.

A Jamie Murray goal came after 20 minutes and it put them in control, even though they didn't score again in the last ten minutes of the half.

A second goal from Brendan McCole early in the second half put them on their way and although Cloich Cheann Fhaola hit 2-7 in the second half, the Parish of Inver side were never in any real danger of losing this final.

To underline the difference in quality between the teams, St. Naul's will meet Glenfin in the Intermediate Championship next weekend, while this Cloich Cheann Fhaola team will be participating in the Intermediate Reserve Championship.

The St. Naul's scorers were: Stephen Griffin 0-5, Jamie Murray 1-1; Brendan McCole 1-0; John Rose, Shane Conneely, Stuart Johnston 0-2 each; Edward Kane, Des McGroarty 0-1 each.



There were also Gaeltacht titles for Naomh Muire (junior ladies) and Gaoth Dobhair (U-15 boys) on the playing field over the Bank Holiday.