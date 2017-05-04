Donegal Weather: Another gorgeous day in Donegal

Welcome to beautiful Donegal, where the sun is out and the living is easy - well for some . . .

The weather for today is again very promising, the best of the sunshine will be in this part of the world and you can expect highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees, but it will be cloudy at times.

Winds will be moderate to fresh and gusty east to northeasterly.

* Also, don't forget to share your weather photos with us - or email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com