Funding for 29 Donegal schools

Up to 29 schools in Donegal will undergo major improvements this summer after new funding has been announced.

Fine Gael Donegal TD Joe McHugh has announced that 29 local Donegal schools will undergo major improvements under the Summer Works Scheme will see mechanical, sanitation and roofing upgrades to buildings in both primary and secondary schools across the county.

Minister McHugh said: “This local investment is part of an overall allocation of €47million for vital school projects around the country.

“Works will be carried out in schools in Donegal over the summer months, so the disruption to students, teachers and other school staff will be kept to a minimum.

“The Action Plan for Education, which aims to make the Irish education and training service the best in Europe within a decade, puts a big priority on investment in school educational infrastructure,” he stated.

The schools are:

S N Neill Mor, Killybegs, Castlefin 1 Boys N S, Killybegs Common N S;

St Garvan's N.S. Drum Halla Rathmaolain: Scoil An Linbh Íosa, Killymard: Scoil Cuilm Cille, Ballindrait, Lifford: S N Adhamhnain, An Luinnigh, Doire Beaga; Sn An Leinbh Iosa, Coxtown, Carrigans: Scoil Mhuire, Pettigo: Scoil Naomh Seosamh, Rathdomhnaill, Treantach; S N Muire Gan Smal, Ard A'Ratha; S N Mhuire, Baile An Ngalloglach, Letterkenny, Ayr Hill N S Ramelton, Tank Road, Ramelton; Scoil Naomh Mhuire, Ceann Mhalanna, Ballygorman Lifford; Scoil Naomh Padraig Boys', Carndonagh; S N Baile an Bhailsig, Baile An Bhailsigh, Welchtown; Scoil Bhride, Conmhagh, Lifford; Scoil Mhuire, Belcruit, Kincasslagh; S N Donaigh Carndonagh; S N Naomh Baoithin, St Johnston;

St Bernadette Special School, College Farm Road, Letterkenny; Moyle N S, Newtowncunningham; St Macartan's Central, Bundoran; Scoil Aodh Rua & Nuala

Dun Na Ngall; Scoil Chróine An Clochán Liath; Errigal College, Windyhall, Letterkenny; Mulroy College, Milford; Deele College Raphoe;

The Royal and Prior School, Raphoe; Carndonagh Community School.