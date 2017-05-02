UPDATE: Suspect device taken from Donegal housing estate

A suspect device which was taken by a family to their home after it was found on a Donegal beach has been removed from a Letterkenny housing estate by the army.

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the object, which is believed to be an artillery shell, from a house at Manorview Park.

It is understood the item was taken from a Fanad beach yesterday afternoon.

The family contacted gardaí by after they took the object home.

Gardaí sealed off the area this morning and contacted the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

The item was removed from the estate this afternoon in a military vehicle. It is not known if the item was viable or not.