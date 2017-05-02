Hot, hot, hot in Donegal - bookies offering odds on a record high in May!

Ah yes, only in Ireland. The sun finally comes out and temperatures climb and before you can say "two 99s please" the bookies are offering odds on a heatwave...

Well, of sorts. Rising temperatures and reports of a long hot spell has prompted Ladbrokes to offer odds of 12/1 that the mercury will reach a record high in Ireland this May.

The the current record for the month of May stands at 28.4°c reached 30 years ago in 1997 at Ardfert, Co. Kerry.

Hayley O'Connor of Ladbrokes said: "We're barely into the first week of May and it's already a scorcher. We've opened the book on this month's temperatures smashing record highs, which wouldn't be the worst bet to have to pay out on. When the sun shines, everyone is a winner really."

Meanwhile in Donegal those lucky enough to have time to spare are hitting the beaches and our local correspondents are reporting heavy traffic in all the popular spots, with large numbers of people heading for beaches from Rossnowalgh to Rathmullan to enjoy the lovely weather. Right they are too! If only . . .