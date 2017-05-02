Donegal well represented on Ireland Women's training squad for Rugby World Cup

The Ireland Women's management team have confirmed a 48-strong training panel to prepare for the Women's Rugby World Cup in Ireland this August.

Among them are three Donegal players - Larissa Muldoon, Nora Stapleton and Laura Feely.

46 members of the squad have previous international experience, with 16 of the squad having lined out for Ireland at both 15s and 7s.

Muldoon and Stapleton have been part of the Irish set up for some time while Laura Feely is uncapped but making great strides with Galwegians.

Speaking at the confirmation of the squad, Ireland Women's Head Coach Tom Tierney said;

"From the November tests and throughout the Six Nations, we wanted to develop depth in the squad and provide players with the opportunity to put their hand up for selection for the World Cup.

Finishing in second place in the Six Nations was a positive result for the team and we will look to build on this prior to August and the World Cup.

The main goal for the coming months is to have our players as best prepared as possible for the World Cup.

It's a huge opportunity for the players, and for the country, to have an event as big as this one on our door step and we want to give the players every opportunity to perform over the course of the competition.

The aim now is to make sure the players that have been selected on this panel are all up to speed on how we want to play our game in August, as well as being physically fit for what will be a challenging and demanding tournament.”



The players selected will be involved in both skills and national camps over the coming months, and will play two warm-up games against Japan and a training camp with Spain, in the build-up to Ireland's opening World Cup game against Australia on the 9th August.

The final squad for the Women's Rugby World Cup will be confirmed in July.

Ireland Women's training panel for Women's Rugby World Cup 2017

Forwards

Elaine Anthony (Highfield/Munster)

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)

Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College RFC/Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

Heather O'Brien (Highfield/Munster)

Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

Ruth O'Reilly (Galwegians/Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Ilse Van Staden (Cooke/Ulster)



Backs

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Ulster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht)

Nicole Cronin (Shannon RFC/Munster)*

Aoife Doyle (Shannon RFC/Munster)

Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/Munster) *

Mary Healy (Galwegians/Connacht)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union)

Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC) *

Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster

Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union/Munster) *

Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)

Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (Aylesford Bulls /Munster)*

Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Megan Williams (St. Mary's College RFC) *



*Denotes uncapped at this level



Tickets for all Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 fixtures are now on sale on ticketmaster.co.uk/wrwc2017 and ticketmaster.ie/wrwc2017.



Ireland Women's Fixtures for Women's Rugby World Cup 2017

Pool C Fixtures

Wednesday 9th August 2017

Ireland v Australia – 7pm – UCD Bowl, University College Dublin



Sunday 13th August 2017

Ireland v Japan – 5.15pm – UCD Bowl, University College Dublin



Thursday 17th August 2017

Ireland v France – 7.45pm – UCD Bowl, University College Dublin



Play-Off Dates

Tuesday 22nd August

Quarter-Finals – Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Ranking Games – Queen's University, Belfast



Saturday 26th August

Finals – Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Ranking Games – Queen's University, Belfast