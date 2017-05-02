Donegal County Council members observe minute's silence for teenage accident victims

A minute's silence was observed this afternoon by the members of Donegal County Council in Lifford for the two young Inishowen men who died in a road traffic crash at the weekend.

The two teenagers who were killed were close friends, Nathan Dixon Gill and Nathan Farrell.

The road traffic collision happened between Quigley's Point and Whitecastle at around 3.35am on Saturday morning.

Nathan Farrell, late of 1 Ballymagan, Cockhill, Buncrana, will be laid to rest on Thursday after Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for at 11am.

Nathan Dixon Gill, late of Backhill, Buncrana will be laid to rest tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

At today's meeting of Donegal County Council Cllr Rena Donanghey proposed a minute's silence to remember the two friends and she wished the three others involved in the crash a full recovery.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for anyone with information of the incident to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station, 074-93-20540.