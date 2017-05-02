Donegal road collision victim to be laid to rest tomorrow

Nathan Dixon Gill, the 17-year-old who was one of two people killed in a single car collision in Buncrana at the weekend, will be laid to rest tomorrow, Wednesday, in Cockhill following funeral mass at 11 am.

Nathan's are reposing at the residence of his grandfather, Seamus Gill, Backhill, Buncrana.

The other young man to die in the same collision, Nathan Farrell (18), late of 1 Ballymagan, Cockhill, Buncrana, will be buried on Thursday following Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 11am.