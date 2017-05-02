Army bomb disposal team on way to Donegal housing estate

Suspect device taken from beach

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

Email:

editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Army bomb disposal team on way to Donegal housing estate

An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way to a housing estate in Letterkenny to deal with a suspect device.

Manor View Park in Letterkenny has been sealed off after the device - understood to be an explosive shell - was taken from a beach yesterday.

Gardai who were alerted about the device contacted the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

More to follow.