Army bomb disposal team on way to Donegal housing estate
Suspect device taken from beach
An Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way to a housing estate in Letterkenny to deal with a suspect device.
Manor View Park in Letterkenny has been sealed off after the device - understood to be an explosive shell - was taken from a beach yesterday.
Gardai who were alerted about the device contacted the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.
More to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on