Here's the full GAA Fixture list in Donegal for the coming week

GAA Fixtures for coming week



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael's 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Malin 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Ardara 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: C.L.G. Bun Cranncha, Buncrana V Downings 14:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Naul's 14:00, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group A

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V St Michael's 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Malin 12:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group B

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 17:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group C

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Ardara 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair 12:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Championship Group D

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Naomh Conáil 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V St Eunan's 12:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Carndonagh 12:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Bríd 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Fanad Gaels 17:30, Ref: TBC

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group C

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Downings 12:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V St Naul's 12:30, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 3

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 4

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 17:30, Ref: TBC

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Robert Emmets 18:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 06 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Na Rossa 18:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Division 5

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Glenswilly 18:00, Ref: Lee Jordan

AllSportStore.com Division 3 Reserve

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Letterkenny Gaels 17:30, Ref: Leo Devenney

AllSportStore.com Division 4 Reserve

Sat, 06 May,

Sat, 06 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

AllSportStore.com Hurling League

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

DIVISION1

Wed, 03 May,

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May,

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Ardara 12:00, Ref: TBC

Sun, 07 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Naomh Conáil 12:00, Ref: TBC

UNDER 16S DIV 2

Wed, 03 May,

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Bundoran 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Brid/ Pettigo V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Hurling U14s Division 1

Thu, 04 May,

Thu, 04 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 04 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 04 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Setanta 19:00, Ref: TBC

Thu, 04 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Dungloe 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 2 League

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Kilcar 19:00, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Brid/ Pettigo 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Glenties, Naomh Conáil V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Dungloe, Dungloe V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Killybegs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 1 League

Mon, 08 May,

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Killybegs V Dungloe 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Father Tierney Park, Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Four Masters 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Páirc Gearóid O'Gallachóir, St Naul's V Naomh Conáil 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 12s Division 2 League

Mon, 08 May,

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Pettigo 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Four Masters, Four Masters V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Na Rossa 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Kilcar, Kilcar V Naomh Ultan 19:30, Ref: TBC

Mon, 08 May, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen U12s Go Games

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Naomh Colmcille, Naomh Colmcille V Steelstown 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Burt 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Naomh Colmcille 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Urris 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Carndonagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Moville, Moville V Buncrana 19:00, Ref: TBC

Inishwowen Under 16s League

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: TBC, Buncrana V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Steelstown 18:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Moville 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Division 1 League

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Div 2 Group 2

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Robert Emmets 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 16s Div 2 Group 2

Fri, 05 May,

Fri, 05 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Fri, 05 May, Venue: St Michael's, St Michael's V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

NRB U12s League Group 1

Wed, 03 May,

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V Cloughaneely 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Gaoth Dobhair 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Glenswilly, Glenswilly V Termon 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Pairc Uí Shiail, Fanad Gaels V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V St Michael's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12s League Group 2

Wed, 03 May,

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Robert Emmets 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: TBC, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V Sean Mac Cumhaill 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Eunan's 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Glenswilly 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Letterkenny Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 14s Division 1 League

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Gaoth Dobhair, Gaoth Dobhair V Milford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Robert Emmets, Robert Emmets V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Glenswilly 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Robert Emmets 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 1

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V Downings 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Cloughaneely, Cloughaneely V St Michael's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Na nDunaibh, Downings V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Termon, Termon V Fanad Gaels 19:30, Ref: TBC

Inishowen Under 14s League Cup

Wed, 03 May,

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Buncrana 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Crampsey Park, Urris V Carndonagh 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Pairc Brid, Steelstown V Naomh Pádraig Muff 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed, 03 May, Venue: Connolly Park, Malin V Naomh Colmcille 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14s League Div 2 Group 2

Tue, 02 May,

Tue, 02 May, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V Letterkenny Gaels 18:00, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: TBC, Convoy V Naomh Pádraig Lifford 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 02 May, Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Red Hughs 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May,

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Naomh Pádraig Lifford V St Eunan's 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Letterkenny Gaels, Letterkenny Gaels V Glenfin 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue, 09 May, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Convoy 19:30, Ref: TBC