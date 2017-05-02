Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Nathan Farrell, Cockhill, Buncrana

The tragic death has taken place of Nathan Farrell, late of 1 Ballymagan, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Funeral from his late residence, on Thursday, 4th May at 10.15, going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please, from 10pm to 10am.

Joe Devenney, Castlefin, formerly Ballindrait

The death has taken place at his home of Joe Devenney, late of 23 Hillhead, Castlefin and formerly Sanny Mills, Ballindrait.

His remains are reposing at his home on Tuesday May 2nd from 11a.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Castlefin at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



Nathan Dixon Gill, Backhill, Buncrana

The tragic death has taken place of Nathan Dixon Gill, Backhill, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at the residence of his grandfather, Seamus Gill, Backhill, Buncrana.

Funeral mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening, 1st May at 5pm going to St Mary’s church, Fanavolty to repose overnight.

Rosary in St. Mary’s Church on Monday night, 1st May at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 2nd May at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Donegal Hospice c/o Eamon Scott Funeral Directors, Fanad or any family member. House strictly private please.

House private please on the morning of the funeral.

Seamus Doherty, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred in England, Buchinghamshier of Seamus Doherty, late of, Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Remains arriving at St.Cartha's Church, Kilcar on Wednesday, May 3rd, at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 4th, at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.



