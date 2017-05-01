Cloich Cheann Fhaola bridge 19 year gap to take Donegal senior Gaeltacht title

Cloich Cheann Fhaola bridged the gap back to 1998 when taking Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Sinsir Dhún na nGall after defeating Glenfin today in Falcarragh.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 0-11

Glenfin 0-6

Playing on their home Pairc Naomh Fionnan, Cloich Cheann Fhaola were two points ahead at the break, 0-6 to 0-4 with points from Denis Boyle (2), Declan McGarvey (2), Martin Maguire and Kevin Mulhern.

Stephen Carr and Conor McBride had each hit two points for Glenfin, but the Gaeltacht Lar side were down to 14 men after 21 minutes when full-back John Harkin was red carded.

It was always going to be an uphill task for Frank McGlynn and his Glenfin side after that and two Denis Boyle points on the restart pushed the home side clear.

Glenfin did get the deficit back to two points, but Darren McGeever and Boyle added points in the 48th and 51st minutes to close out the game. Martin Maguire added the final point deep in added time for the winners.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola scorers: Denis Boyle 0-5; Declan McGarvey, Martin Maguire 0-2 each; Kevin Mulhern, Darren McGeever 0-1 each.