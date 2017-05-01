St. Naul's take Donegal Junior Gaeltacht title in Falcarragh

John McNulty's midas touch in winning trophies continues as he guided St. Naul's to the Donegal Junior Gaeltacht title today in Pairc Naomh Fionnan, Falcarragh in the Donegal final.

St. Naul's 2-15

Cloich Cheann Fhaola 2-10

The final margin is testament to the fighting qualities of the home side, who were down 1-9 to 0-3 at the break, but never gave up the fight against all the odds.

St. Naul's, playing against the second string of Cloich Cheann Fhaola, were strong favourites and they were very much on top in the opening half.

A Jamie Murray goal came after 20 minutes and it put them in control, even though they didn't score again in the last ten minutes of the half.

A second goal from Brendan McCole early in the second half put them on their way and although Cloich Cheann Fhaola hit 2-7 in the second half, the Parish of Inver side were never in any real danger of losing this final.

To underline the difference in quality between the teams, St. Naul's will meet Glenfin in the Intermediate Championship next weekend, while this Cloich Cheann Fhaola team will be participating in the Intermediate Reserve Championship.



The St. Naul's scorers were: Stephen Griffin 0-5, Jamie Murray 1-1; Brendan McCole 1-0; John Rose, Shane Conneely, Stuart Johnston 0-2 each; Edward Kane, Des McGroarty 0-1 each.