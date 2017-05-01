Lots of imagination from South Donegal and North Leitrim children

The children of South Donegal and North Leitrim did not lack imagination when hundreds of them painted pictures for the art competition in next week’s Micheal O’Cleirigh Summer School at Rossnowlagh.

National School pupils from areas surrounding Bundoran, Kinlough, Belleek and Creevy where Micheal O’Cleirigh was born more than 400 years ago, found inspiration from all over Europe for the competition.

The theme this year for the school, which will be held between May 12 and 14, is “Not only Irish but European”.

The children, asked to paint their “favourite place”, drew magnificent pictures representing choices as varied as “my granny’s garden”, “skiing in Italy”, “the Bernabeau football stadium”, “watching Manchester United” and “Paris”.

A spokesperson for the judges said: “The talent in the art contest, which has been in existence from the first Micheal O’Cleirigh School four years ago, continues to amaze us.

“This year’s entries are superb. They will look beautiful when fitted to the main walls at the school for observation by the attendance.”

Prize-giving will be on Saturday week, May 13, at the Friary Hall in Rossnowlagh.

The Micheal O’Cleirigh School, commemorating the head of the Four Masters who created a wonderful historical chronicle called the Annals of the Four Masters, will be opened on Friday week, May 12, by Professor Mary E. Daly, retiring President of the Royal Irish Academy.