Hosts Cloughaneely into the final of Donegal Gaeltacht

Back in 1998, one Denis Boyle was part of the last Cloughaneely team that won the Donegal Gaeltacht title. But the lively 37-year-old rolled back the years and showed why, when on song, he has a left foot like Ryan Giggs.

Cloughaneely 1-15

Ardara 1-9



The former Queen of the South player had a superb opening 20 minutes for the Falcarragh men, nailing the first five points for his club.

A well- struck goal from Sean McGarvey in the 47th minute was the crucial clinching score.

Ardara did manage a late goal from marksman Gareth Concarr, the ball skidding off the hands of a Cloughaneely player.

But the winners were well worth their 1-15 to 1-9 victory.

The victory was slightly marred by the sad sight of star forward John Fitzgerald being stretchered off with a back injury in injury time.

The Denis Boyle exhibition began after just four minutes when he found the target for the first time and this garnished by a superb effort from play from the wing.

Lively Cloughaneely had much the better of the opening exchanges with the veteran Boyle orchestrating matters.

It took a shell shocked Ardara until the 14th minute to open their account through a pointed free from veteran Gareth Concarr-in reply to Boyle’s opening five fabulous points.

Declan McGarvey and a great left footed effort from the “Martin Coll” like Kevin Mulhern stretched the home side’s lead to 0-7 to 0-2 by the 20th minute.

Ardara corner back Nicholas Breslin showed his forwards how it should be done with a fine point from the wing and Concarr narrowed the gap to 0-8 to 0-4.

Youthful Hugh Doohan replied for the home side and that man again Boyle effortlessly split the posts.

Darren McGeever made it 0-10 to 0-4 with another well finished point for Cloughaneely before Lorcan O’Donnell replied for Ardara, to leave the home side leading by 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval.

Cloughaneely: Sean McClafferty; Sean Harley, Ciaran McFadden, Ciaran McFadden; Cian McFadden, Ciaran Scanlon, Patrick Cannon; Kevin Mulhern (0-1), Darren McKeever (0-2); Hugh Doohan (0-1) Denis Boyle (0-7,5f) Sean McGarvey (0-1); Declan McGarvey (0-1), John Fitzgerald (0-1) Michael Fitzgerald. Subs : Mark Harley (0-1) 24, Martin Maguire 57.

Ardara: Patrick Gallagher; Caelan Slowey, Declan Gavigan, Kevin Breslin (0-1); Nicholas Breslin, Paddy McGrath, J R Molloy; Brendan McNelis, Simon Breslin; Ciaran Breslin (0-1) Sean Herron, Gareth Concarr (1-6,f); Nicholas Maguire, Lorcan O’Donnell (0-1), Paul Whoriskey. Subs: Sean Brennan (0-1) 35, Joe Melly 43