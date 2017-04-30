Bundoran take a massive scalp with a good home victory against Naomh Conaill in Gaelic Park

Realt na Mara secured two well merited league points on Sunday afternoon when the overcame the challenge of Naomh Conaill at Gaelic Park.

Realt na Mara 2-13

Naomh Conaill 2-9

The Seasiders were full value for their victory coming from a five point deficit to eventually claim the win by four.

Playing with a very strong breeze the visitors opened the scoring from Brendan McDyer before a Jamie Brennan point levelled matters.

A brace of scores from AJ Gallagher and McDyer edged Glenties further in front. Then on the 13th min a brilliant solo run assisted by Aaron Thompson saw Ethan O Donnell crash an unstoppable shot to the net.

Three unanswered points from Gary Clancy and two from the mecurial Brennan saw the Glenties lead cut to two. Ciaran Thompson and Dermot Molloy added further points for the men in blue but this was to be their final scores of the half.

A blistering seven minute period just before half time changed the game completely. A Clancy point was soon followed by another from Brennan when he chose to shoot high with the goal at his mercy. Then on 29 minutes a brilliant run from corner back Diarmuid McCaughey opened the Naomh Conaill rearguard and his offload to Peter McGonigle saw him calmly finish to the net.

Another Clancy free was then followed by an incisive run from Brennan and he made no mistake this time with a superbly taken finish past Glenties 'keeper Stephen McGrath to leave the half-time score Realt na Mara 2-7 Naomh Conaill 1-5

Naomh Conaill started the second half brightly with a well-taken Molloy point. This was soon cancelled out by another Clancy free. Naomh Conaill then had two very good goal chances superbly stopped in quick succession, firstly by goalkeeper Ashley Mulhern from a Molloy rasper and then by full-back James Keaney on his own goal line from McDyer.

Another Clancy free on 37 mins put six between the sides. The Glenties men began now to dominate possession but with Paul Brennan, Shane McGowan and midfielder Ciaran McCaughey putting in huge performances in the middle of the park for the home side it was always going to be a big ask for the visitors.

Three further scores from McDyer, Logan Quinn and Eoin Wade left three between the sides with 15 mins left on the clock but the Black and Amber lads settled again and hit the next three points from Michael McEniff, Tommy Hourihane and another Clancy free.

A quickly taken free found Quinn in space and he duly obliged finding the corner of the home side's net. Memories of Ardara's visit to Gaelic Park last season when two very late goals defeated the natives came flooding back to the home teams supporters but these were soon banished when a poor kick out from the Glenties net minder saw Jamie Brennan's goal bound effort superbly blocked on the line by Gallagher as the game entered injury time. From the resultant 45m free Clancy lofted it over to give the homeside a deserved victory.

REALT NA MARA: Ashley Mulhern; Matthew Ward, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey; Peter McGonigle 1-0, Paul Brennan, Shane McGowan; Ciaran McCaughey, Gary Clancy 0-8,6f; Niall Dunne, Michael McEniff 0-1, Alan Russell; Tommy Hourihane 0-1, Jamie Brennan 1-3, Cian McEniff. Subs., Diarmuid Spratt for Alan Russell 35; Timmy Govorov for Niall Dunne 50m; Johnny Boyle for Matthew Ward 55m

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher 0-1, Stephen Molloy; Kevin McGettigan, Aaron Thompson, Eunan Doherty; Kiaran Gallagher, Ciaran Thompson 0-1; Ethan O Donnell 1-0, Brendan McDyer 0-3, Dermot Molloy 0-2; Paul McGuinness, Logan Quinn 1-1, Leon Thompson. Subs., Eoin Waide 0-1 for Ultan Doherty 44m; JD Boyle for Stephen Molloy 44m; Marty Boyle for Leon Thompson 54m; Johnny McLoone for Paul McGuinness 54m

REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh )