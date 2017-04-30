Frank McGlynn inspires Glenfin into Donegal Senior Gaeltacht final with win over Dungloe

Two goals for Glenfin in the space of a minute were the key scores in this entertaining affair where county star Frank McGlynn walked tall.

Glenfin 3-8

Dungloe 1-9



The first came midway through the second half when substitute Daniel McGlynn had the freedom of the park and rifled the ball to the Dungloe net to turn a one point defecit (1-8 to 1-7) into a two points advantage.

But 40 seconds late Dungloe’s young wing back Eoin Scally carried the ball into his own net under pressure from a Glenfin forward.

And there was no way back for a gritty Dungloe side who were dealt a hammer blow when they lost centre back Sean Scally to a straight red card five minutes from an interval when they deservedly led by 1-6 to 1-5.

A deserved win for Glenfin but Dungloe will be wondering what would have happened if Sean Sharkey had stayed on the pitch.

GLENFIN: Andrew Walsh, Gary Harkin, Sean Harkin, Damian Carr; Stephen Ward (0-1,f), Frank McGlynn, Paddy O’Connor (0-1,f); Hugh Foy, Stephen McGlynn; Conor Ward Daniel McGlynn Gary Dorrian; Conor McBride (1-1) Jason Murphy, Stephen Kerr (0-5,5f). Subs: Gavin McDermott (19) Kevin McGlynn (1-0, 46), Kyle Doherty (54),

DUNGLOE: Ciaran Sharkey, Ryan Connor, Mark Curran, Doalty Boyle; Gerard Walsh, Sean Sharkey, Eoin Scally (0-1); Raymond Sweeney, Paul McGarvey; Chris Greene (0-2) Ryan Greene, Adam Neely (0-4,2f) Conor Greene (0-2) Owen Doogan. Subs: Noel McBride (17) Sean McGee, David McCarron (h-t)