Late disputed goal gives Naomh Columba a share of spoils against MacCumhaill's

MacCumhaill's seemed to be on their way to victory in MacCumhaill Park as they led by four points with time almost up.

MacCumhaill's 0-11

Naomh Columba 1-8

But they were hit with a disputed late goal as Michael Maguire was credited with getting the ball into the net. The umpire ruled that the ball had crossed the line, but this was disputed by the home side.

It all meant that the points were shared despite MacCumhaill's leading for most of the game.

The home side, without the services of county player Martin O'Reilly, were 0-4 to 0-3 ahead at the break with Aaron Kelly, Stephen Mulligan (2) and Gary Dunnion getting their points, while Ryan Gillespie, Paddy Byrne and Pauric Ward responded for Naomh Columba.

Substitute Chris Byrne had Naomh Columba level early in the second half and Ryan Gillespie edged them ahead, but MacCumhaill's responded very well with Brian Patton, Adam Lynch and two from Stephen Mulligan.

Gillespie had a rare Naomh Columba point as two more Mulligan points had the home side 0-10 to 0-6 ahead.

Kieran McBrearty and Steven Reilly traded points as time was running out but then a point from Kevin McNern cut the lead to three before the controversial late goal gave the visitors a share of the spoils.

MACCUMHAILL'S: Chris Patton; Conor Griffin, Martin Gallagher, Ronan McMenamin; Aaron Kelly (0-1), Rory Dunleavy, John Lynch; Gary Dunnion (0-1), Steven O'Reilly (0-1); Adam Lynch (0-1), Stephen Mulligan (0-6,3f), Brian Patton (0-1); Gary Wilson, Paddy Hannigan, Pauric Patton. Subs., Rory Mulligan for Hannigan; Chris Gallagher for Patton; Mark Connolly for Lynch.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Philip Doherty, Martin Cunningham, Kieran McBrearty (0-1); Conor Carr, Brian Carr, Paul Doherty; Paddy Byrne (0-1,f), Pauric Ward (0-1); Ryan McNern, Pauric Cunningham, Gavin McGinley; Michael Maguire (1-0), Ryan Gillespie (0-3), Pauric O'Neill. Subs., Chris Byrne (0-1) for G McGinley; Tadhg McGinley for R McNern; Conor Kennedy for C Carr; Philip McNern for P Doherty; Kevin McNern (0-1) for O'Neill.

REFEREE: Mark Brown (Four Masters)