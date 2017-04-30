Goals make the difference for Cloughaneely against Dungloe

Goals win matches as lively Cloughaneely showed in this well contested affair with Dungloe in Pairc Naomh Fionnan.

Cloughaneely 2-11

Dungloe 0-10

The home side got the crucial scores in either half to pull away from a Dungloe team that kept battling to the bitter end. They will now meet St. Naul's in the final on their home patch tomorrow (Monday).

Cillian Gallagher found the net for the winners in the 18th minute to push the home side to a half-time lead of 1-6 to 0-5.

And corner forward Eamon McHugh found the net five minutes into the second half to give the winners the all- important cushion against a Sean McGee inspired Dungloe.

CLOUGHANEELY: Ciaran Gallagher, Ciaran Boyce, Padraig Doohan, Donal Roarty; Ronan Cannon, Conor McGee, Sean Gallagher; Michael McCausland, Christopher Cannon , Blaine Mulligan (0-2) Darren Ferry (0-5,2f) Eoin Maguire; Cillian Gallagher (1-2), Paul Sweeney (0-1) Eamon McHugh (1-1). Subs: Eamon Curran (h-t), Joe Friel (46) Niall Kelly (54),

DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers, Alan Rodgers, Jason McBride, Robert Wehrly (0-1), Mark Rodgers, Mark Boyle, Seamus Coyle; Mark Clerkin, Ryan Rodgers; Sean McGee (0-5,3f), David McCarron, Sean Ward; Sean Boyle (0-2) Joe Sweeney, Matthew Ward. Subs: Damian Hanlon (0-2,22), Sean Wallace (0-1); Seamus McCool (h-t)