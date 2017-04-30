McGrath hits hat-trick as Aodh Ruadh make it five from five with victory over Killybegs

A five star performance from Shane McGrath saw Aodh Ruadh make it five from five in the league against Killybegs in Fr. Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh 4-14

Killybegs 0-13

McGrath bagged three goals, two of them just after the restart which settled this game in favour of Aodh Ruadh.

Overall, they had the better forwards with Killybegs relying almost totally on Hugh McFadden for scores.

The strong wind at Fr. Tierney Park favoured the home side in the opening half and even though it took them some time to get going, they had a nine point advantage at the break, 1-11 to 0-5.

The sides were level after 11 minutes, Hugh McFadden (scorer of Killybegs' five first half points) notching two to David Dolan and Philip Patton for the home side.

Hugh McFadden pushed Killybegs ahead 3-2 but Aodh Ruadh hit the next 1-8 without reply as they began opening the visitors' defence.

Damien Cleary, Shane McGrath and Seamus Kane were among the point scorers before Shane McGrath hit the net on 18 minutes after good approach work from Jason Granaghan and Philip Patton.

Stephen Moorehead denied Colm Kelly a second goal as he deflected his net bound shot over the bar and Michael Mullin made a wonder save to deny David McGurrin, but Peter Boyle pointed the resultant '45'.

Before the break McFadden had two further points for Killybegs while David Dolan replied for Aodh Ruadh.

McFadden had a point after eight seconds of the restart but Aodh Ruadh hit back with Shane McGrath scoring a brilliant individual goal, and he added a second on 37 minutes to effectively close out the game.

McFadden added a few more points for the losers while Aodh Ruadh added a fourth goal from Michael 'Sticky' Ward.

The winners lost Jason Granaghan to a black card while Killybegs' Christopher Murrin saw yellow for a second time and red just before the end.

Scorers - Aodh Ruadh: Shane McGrath 3-3; Michael Sticky Ward 1-0; David Dolan 0-3,1f; Philip Patton 0-3,2f; Seamus Kane 0-2; Peter Boyle '45', Damien Cleary, Colm Kelly 0-1 each.

Killybegs: Hugh McFadden 0-10, 6f, 2'45s'; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Declan Nolan, Daniel Breslin 0-1 each.



AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Damien Cleary, Michael Ward; Jason Granaghan, Eamonn McGrath, Daniel Warnock; Conor Patton, David Dolan; David McGurrin, Philip Patton, Colm Kelly; Nathan Boyle, Seamus Kane, Shane McGrath. Subs., Paddy Gillespie for McGurrin 43; Johnny Gallagher for Granaghan, bcard 46; Michael 'Sticky' Ward for Kane 49; Gary Carty for N Boyle 54



KILLYBEGS: Michael Mullin; Dara McClean, Brendan McCalliog Stephen Moorehead; Mark Finnerty; Eoghan Bán Gallgher, Declan Nolan; Daniel Breslin, Hugh McFadden; Callum Quinn, Brendan Maguire, John Bán Gallagher; Chris Murrin, Evan Broderick, Daniel O'Keeney