St. Naul's have easy passage to Donegal Junior Gaeltacht final after win over Fanad Gaels

Hot favourites St Naul’s had little difficulty in disposing of a very understrength Fanad Gaels in a very one sided Donegal Gaeltacht semi-final at blustery Pairc Naomh Fionnan, Falcarragh.

St Naul’s 2-12

Fanad Gaels 0-5



The winners were never in any bother and two clinically finished first half goals from midfielders Brendan McCole and Barry Griffin effectively sealed the outcome of this encounter by the break as St Naul’s cantered to a 2-6 to 0-1 lead.

The losers struggled to keep pace with a well-drilled St Naul’s outfit that maintained their fine League form against a Fanad team that never offered any real resistance.

But St Naul’s will be sweating on the fitness of star forward Stephen Griffin as he left with field with an injury in the 45th minute.

St Naul’s: Cathal Charlton, Caolan Gaffney, Conor McBrearty, Conor MacDaibheid; Conor Gavigan, Edward Kane (0-1) Barry Rose; Barry Griffin (1-0), Brendan McCole (1-0); Stuart Johnston (0-1) Shane Conneely (0-1) John Rose (0-1); Stephen Griffin (0-6f) Des McGroarty, Freddie Cullen. Subs: James Flynn (0-1,f), Martin Breslin (0-1),both ht.

Fanad Gaels: Odhran Blaney, Brian Martin, Ronan McAteer, Dan Little; Seamus Coyle, Cathal Martin, Sean Coyle; Conor McConigley, Conor McFadden; Paul Coyle (0-1), Sean McGovern (0-1,f) Paddy McAteer; Rudy Finstra, Sean McElwaine, Seamus Friel Cosia (0-1,f). Subs., Niall Shields (23) Stephen McConigley (0-2, ht)