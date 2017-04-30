Late Brogan point gives Naomh Bríd share of points in Downings in Division Three

An injury time point from Darragh Brogan rescued a point for Naomh Bríd in Downings on Saturday evening.

Downings . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-7

Naomh Bríd . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-4

Paul McGrory had a goal for the visitors from their first score, but gradually Downings got back in the contest thanks to the free taking of Lorcan Connor.

Downings had the advantage of the strong breeze in the opening half and by half-time they had edged ahead by 0-5 to 1-1.

Connor doubled the lead early in the second half, but Darragh Brogan replied before Connor pushed his side two clear again before the end of the third quarter.

That, however, was to be their last score and Naomh Bríd were able to close the gap with Brogan getting the equaliser in added time.

DOWNINGS: John McGroddy; Martin McBride, Hugo Davis, Seamus Gallagher; Eric Roberts (0-1), Bryan McGinley, James Lee McBride; Gary 'Ban' McClafferty, Shane Boyce; Ben McBride, Sean McGinley, Ben McNutt (0-1); Lorcan Connor (0-5, 5fs), Oisin Boyce, Danny McBride. Subs: Allen Pasoma for Gallagher (26 mins), Conor Sheils for McGinley (35 mins), Finghin McClafferty for M.McBride (55 mins).

NAOMH BRÍD: Stephen Doherty; Michael Gallagher, Sean Gormley, Callum Gallagher, Pauric Rooney, Pauric Gormley, Alan Quinn; Paul McGrory (1-2), Clint Walsh; Gearoid Gallagher, Matthew McClay, Owen Harron; Declan McCafferty, Darragh Brogan (0-2), Dermot Langan. Subs: Gerard Martin for McClay (half-time), Padraig McDaid for Martin (45 mins).

REFEREE: Tony Gallagher (Red Hugh's)