Deaths in Donegal, Sunday, April 30th, 2017

- Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

- Peg Dillion née Dwyer, Firhouse and formerly of Lettermacaward and Glenties

- Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian, Arranmore Island and Limerick

- Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana

- John Molloy, Carrick Road, Kilcar

- Jimmy Callaghan, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal town

- Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel

- Packie Monigle, Letterorr, Malin

- Susanna McConnell, Bogagh, Raphoe

Maureen Boyle, Kilraine, Glenties

The death has taken place of Maureen Boyle, formerly of Kilraine, Glenties, and former secretary and treasurer of Donegal County Board.

Remains reposing at her home. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Monday in St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Rosary each night at 9 o'clock. Family time from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

The death has occurred of Peg Dillion née Dwyer formerly of Firhouse and Lettermacaward and Glenties.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, The Square, Tallaght on Sunday from 11am to 4pm. Funeral Mass on Bank Holiday Monday at 11am in Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Firhouse and afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, to a charity of your choice.

Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian, Arranmore Island and Limerick

The death has occurred of Bernadette Galvin née Dorrian formerly of Claughaun Road, Garryowen, Limerick and Arranmore Island.

Reposing at Cross’ Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick on Monday, May 1st from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. John’s Cathedral. Requiem Mass, Tuesday, May 2nd at 12.30pm with funeral afterwards to Doonass Cemetery, Clonlara, Co. Clare. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Society (Limerick Branch).

Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Denis Bonner, Grianan Park, Buncrana and formerly of Meenbanad. Funeral from his late residence on Sunday at 12 noon going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 12.30 Requiem Mass with Burial afterwards to Cockhill Cemetery.

John Molloy, Carrick Road, Kilcar

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of John Molloy, late of Carrick Road, Kilcar.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private please.



Jimmy Callaghan, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Jimmy Callaghan, Garvagh, Barnesmore, Donegal town. Remains leaving his residence on Sunday at 9:45am for funeral mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, at 10:30am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Donegal Community Hospital and Palliative care to any family member or Faulkner Undertaker.

Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Charlie McConigley, Bluebell, Gortnatraw South, Kerrykeel.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday evening, 1st May at 5pm going to St Mary’s church, Fanavolty to repose overnight.

Rosary in St. Mary’s Church on Monday night, 1st May at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 2nd May at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Donegal Hospice c/o Eamon Scott Funeral Directors, Fanad or any family member. House strictly private please.



Packie Monigle, Letterorr, Malin

The death has occurred at his residence of Packie Monigle, Letterorr, Malin. Funeral leaving his late residence on Monday 1st May at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 10am.



Susanna McConnell, Bogagh, Raphoe

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Susanna McConnell, Bogagh, Raphoe.

Removal yesterday (Saturday) afternoon from Kelly's Funeral Home, Oakfield, Raphoe, Saturday 29th April, to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday morning, 1st May at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Castlefin for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Patients Comfort fund c/o Sean Kelly and Sons, Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

House private please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



The death has occurred in Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold's Cross, Dublin of Peg Dillon, nee McDyer formerly of Leitermacaward and Glenties.

Her remains will be reposing at McElroy's Funeral Home, Tallaght, Dublin, today, Sunday 30th April from 11am to 4pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday 1st May at 11am in Our Lady's of Mount Carmel Church, Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin.

Family flowers only.

