Naomh Ultan to appeal against result of game against Fanad Gaels after controversial finish

The Division Three game between Naomh Ultan and Fanad Gaels in Dunkineely this evening ended in controversy with the scoreboard having the sides level, but referee Greg McGroary had it as a one point win for Fanad Gaels.



Naomh Ultan 0-8

Fanad Gaels 0-9



The controversy arose after Naomh Ultan introduced a substitute in the 60th minute at the same time as a ball was being thrown-up close to the sideline and the Fanad dugout.

From the throw-up Naomh Ultan won possession and two handpasses later Cian Kennedy edged them ahead 0-9 to 0-8.

The kick-out was taken, but the Fanad mentors and dugout made their feelings known about the sub introduced, while no Naomh Ultan player was replaced. Naomh Ultan say that their sub handed the slip of paper to the referee and he immediately threw up the ball to restart the game and before they had the chance to get their other player removed.

However, the referee informed the Naomh Ultan manager that he was disallowing the point, but did not get the umpires to cross the flags. Naomh Ultan maintain that only players in the vicinity of this instruction from the referee were aware that the point had been disallowed. Fanad, thinking they were now behind, went all out for an equaliser and when Niall Carr pointed, many of their players and mentors thought that they had secured a draw. But it turned out that it was the winner.

Afterwards, Naomh Ultan were very unhappy and they are to appeal the result.

In the normal part of the game, Naomh Ultan were in a strong position at half-time, leading 0-5 to 0-4 after playing against the breeze on a cold evening in Dunkineely.

When they went 0-8 to 0-4 ahead in the second half with points from Cian Kennedy (2) and Alan Lyons, it seemed as if they were on their way to victory, but Fanad staged a great comeback with four points in-a-row from Seamie Nanny Friel to level matters. Then came the controversial finish, the Cian Kennedy point which was disallowed and the Carr winner, but this game may yet have a sequel in the boardroom.



NAOMH ULTAN: Donal Murrin; Conor Shovlin, Johnny Cassidy, Dara Byrne; Aaron Kyles, Daniel Gallagher, Paul Murrin (0-1); Dermot Gallier, Shane McWhinnie; John Likely, Peter Alvey, Joe Alvey; Cian Kennedy (0-4,2f), Alan Lyons (0-3,2f), Jordan Watters. Subs., Ryan Rose for Gallier, Michael Breslin for P Alvey; Ryan Rose for Watters.

FANAD GAELS: Mark McConigley; Aidan Heraghty, Jamie Coyle (0-1), Frank Sweeney; Odhran Shiels, James Gallagher, Kevin McGonigle; Seamie Nanny Friel (0-4), Michael Sweeney; Johnny Friel, Mark Friel (0-1), Oisin Shiels (0-1); Niall Carr (0-1), Eoghan Carr (0-1), Paddy Heraghty. Subs., Paddy Carr for P Heraghty; Ryan McGonigle for K McGonigle; Sean McElwaine for J Friel; Conor McGonagle for O Shiels.

REFEREE: Greg McGroary (F Masters)