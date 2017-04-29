Heavy defeat for Donegal hurlers against Tyrone in Carrickmore

The fall from the summit can be very steep as hapless Donegal found out today in windy Carrickmore.



Tyrone 4-19

Donegal 0-16



And as massacres go, this was the hurling equivalent of the Little Big Horn.

Last week Donegal dispatched Armagh with a clever and composed display.

But they were as equally flat as the Orchard Boys on the wide expanse of Carrickmore.

This canter in the park was effectively over by half-time as the Damien Casey inspired Red Hands strolled to a 2-15 to 0-4 interval lead.

Hapless Donegal were dealt a hammer blow in the 15th minute when they lost talismanic team captain Danny Cullen.

But already the omens were not looking good for Ardal McDermott’s strangely lethargic men as Tyrone had raced to a 0-7 to 0-1 lead.

Outgunned Donegal could only muster a total of three points in the opening 20 minutes, from Lee Henderson and Davin Flynn.

But Tyrone struck back like a rattlesnake in the final quarter with two goals from beavering wing forward

Conor Grogan in the 16th and 30th minutes.

Worryingly for Donegal, both goals came from avoidable mistakes in the defence.

It did not get any better for Donegal in a wind assisted second half as the brilliant Damian Casey and Sean Og Grogan added further goals to ensure an emphatic victory.