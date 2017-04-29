Donegal defeat Fermanagh in intercounty challenge in Fr. Tierney Park

Donegal seniors continued their countdown to their Ulster Championship encounter with Antrim on May 21st with victory over Fermanagh in a challenge game in Ballyshannon.

The game was played behind closed doors at the south Donegal venue with Rory Gallagher fielding an experimental side, which ran out winners.

With just three weeks to go to the start of the Ulster championship, quite a number of regulars were not in the starting line-up, including Neil McGee, Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn and Michael Murphy.



The starting team for Donegal was: Peter Boyle; Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward, Karl Lacey; Paul Brennan, Eamonn Doherty, Stephen McBrearty; Michael Langan, Martin McElhinney; Eoin McHugh, Mark McHugh, Conor Gibbons; Patrick McBrearty, Hugh McFadden and Cian Mulligan.